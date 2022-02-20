$112.33 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $112.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.21 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $437.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $447.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $430.45 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 379,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,786. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

