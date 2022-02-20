$1.87 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.06.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.29. The company had a trading volume of 681,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,787. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $140.88 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

