-$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.87) and the highest is ($1.30). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($3.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after buying an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.79. 2,603,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

