$1.55 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.