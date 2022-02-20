$1.55 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.