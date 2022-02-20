-$1.41 EPS Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($1.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Viad has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $729.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

