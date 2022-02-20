$0.74 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

