-$0.27 EPS Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

