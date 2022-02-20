$0.09 EPS Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 17.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in E2open Parent by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

NYSE ETWO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 2,313,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

