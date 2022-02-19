Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.76. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 232,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

