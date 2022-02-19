Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.
NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.42. 578,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,062. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.