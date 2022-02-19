Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.42. 578,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,062. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.