Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 272,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,750. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

