Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to report $19.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $19.76 million. Blade Air Mobility posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

BLDE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,008. The company has a market capitalization of $498.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.08. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

