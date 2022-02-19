Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Dover posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

DOV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.03. 649,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $49,173,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.