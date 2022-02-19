Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.28. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 919,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,285. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

