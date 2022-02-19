YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $66,237.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

