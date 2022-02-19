Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 34% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.78 or 0.06862815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.59 or 0.99908360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

