Ycash Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $14,995.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00277525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00075371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00094295 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002968 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,205,869 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.