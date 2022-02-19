Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.87-0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 1,337,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 33,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.