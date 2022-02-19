Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. Ventas also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,820. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

