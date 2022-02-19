Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.25-$13.00 EPS.

VMI traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.04. 90,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.50. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

