TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.79. 1,409,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,400. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.