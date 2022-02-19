Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 281,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,819. The firm has a market cap of $397.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $6,948,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

