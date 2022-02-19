TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,297,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

