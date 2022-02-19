TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,297,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.