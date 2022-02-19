Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average of $138.76. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.