Telos (TLOS) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Telos has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Telos has a market cap of $292.76 million and $6.03 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

