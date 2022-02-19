Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.77. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

