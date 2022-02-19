Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGB shares. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 739,212 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 1,941,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $544.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.26.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

