Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDIG. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SDIG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 434,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $35.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

