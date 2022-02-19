stETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.35 or 0.06853549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.05 or 1.00099146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003209 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

