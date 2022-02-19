South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce $338.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.40 million. South State posted sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of South State by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 304,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

