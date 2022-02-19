SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $791,138.74 and approximately $41,096.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

