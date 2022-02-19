Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004193 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001369 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

