Seigniorage Shares 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,697.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $324,711.50 and $21,697.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.70 or 0.06836651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,963.41 or 0.99907191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.