SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $64.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,765. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,399. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

