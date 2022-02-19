Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.77.

ROKU stock traded down $32.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,502,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average of $267.47. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

