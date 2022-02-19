Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Rightmove stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,918. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

