Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$75.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$72.78. 372,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.88%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.