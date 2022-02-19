renDOGE Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $379,741.71 and $11,100.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.32 or 0.06856148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,937.09 or 0.99957311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003176 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

