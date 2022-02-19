Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.29. Omnicom Group reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 193.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $495,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

