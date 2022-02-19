Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $24.75 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and $899,057.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,897.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.06872671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00287652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00774867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00071005 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00411756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00217168 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,571,820,338 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,570,338 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

