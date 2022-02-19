NEXT (NEXT) Price Tops $0.0799

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $497,534.30 and $6,398.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00287738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001986 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

