Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 3,487,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,533,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 705,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

