Mithril Hits One Day Volume of $5.23 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $34.48 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00241932 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.