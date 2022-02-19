MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

