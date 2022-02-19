Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.52) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

MTTR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,606,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. Matterport has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Matterport by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.