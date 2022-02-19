Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.52) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,606,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. Matterport has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Matterport by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.