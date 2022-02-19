MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. MASQ has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $48,648.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.20 or 0.06847987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,980.61 or 1.00207253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003184 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

