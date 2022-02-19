Lobstex Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 46% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $950,343.79 and approximately $268,650.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,177,706 coins and its circulating supply is 23,102,279 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.