Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.15. 1,327,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,595. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average is $136.04. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

