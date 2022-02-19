Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. 597,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

