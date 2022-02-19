Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.01. 63,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Get Intevac alerts:

IVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intevac by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intevac by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Intevac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.